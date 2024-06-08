Weekend Wrap: From United Breweries to Jindal Stainless, top market movers this week
From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended June 7, 2024.
Top News
- India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by USD 4.83 billion to reach USD 651.5 billion for the week ending May 31, 2024.
- The IPO of Kronox Lab Sciences got oversubscribed by 117.25 times.
- Sundaram AMC has launched the NFO for Sundaram Business Cycle Fund. The NFOs closes on 19th June.
