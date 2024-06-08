Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 07 2024 15:56:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 178.95 4.04%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 484.45 5.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.10 0.76%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 829.90 1.59%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 309.35 2.95%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From United Breweries to Jindal Stainless, top market movers this week
BackBack
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From United Breweries to Jindal Stainless, top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended June 7, 2024.

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listing date has been scheduled for Monday, June 10.Premium
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO listing date has been scheduled for Monday, June 10.

Top News

  • India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by USD 4.83 billion to reach USD 651.5 billion for the week ending May 31, 2024.
  • The IPO of Kronox Lab Sciences got oversubscribed by 117.25 times.
  • Sundaram AMC has launched the NFO for Sundaram Business Cycle Fund. The NFOs closes on 19th June.

Index Returns
View Full Image
Index Returns
Best Performers
View Full Image
Best Performers
Worst Performers
View Full Image
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
View Full Image
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
View Full Image
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Jun 2024, 10:29 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue