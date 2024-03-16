Active Stocks
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Linde India to Abbott India, top news and market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended March 15, 2023.

People around Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai after markets crashed 642 points on 17th September, 2019. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/MintPremium
People around Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai after markets crashed 642 points on 17th September, 2019. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Top News

  • SIP inflows jumped 40% on Y-o-Y basis to 19,187 crore in February 2024 compared to inflows of 13,686 crore in February 2023.
  • Shares of Mukka Proteins got listed at a premium of 57% over issue price of 28 while IPO of Gopal Snacks and Popular Vehicles & Services got over subscribed by 9.50 and 1.25 times respectively.
  • Navi AMC has launched the NFO for Navi Nifty IT Index Growth Fund. The NFO closes on 22 March 2024.

Index Returns
Index Returns
Best Performers
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Published: 16 Mar 2024, 11:44 AM IST
