Weekend Wrap: From Linde India to Abbott India, top news and market movers this week
From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended March 15, 2023.
Top News
- SIP inflows jumped 40% on Y-o-Y basis to ₹19,187 crore in February 2024 compared to inflows of ₹13,686 crore in February 2023.
- Shares of Mukka Proteins got listed at a premium of 57% over issue price of ₹28 while IPO of Gopal Snacks and Popular Vehicles & Services got over subscribed by 9.50 and 1.25 times respectively.
- Navi AMC has launched the NFO for Navi Nifty IT Index Growth Fund. The NFO closes on 22 March 2024.
