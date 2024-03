From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended March 15, 2023.

Top News SIP inflows jumped 40% on Y-o-Y basis to ₹ 19,187 crore in February 2024 compared to inflows of ₹ 13,686 crore in February 2023.

19,187 crore in February 2024 compared to inflows of 13,686 crore in February 2023. Shares of Mukka Proteins got listed at a premium of 57% over issue price of ₹ 28 while IPO of Gopal Snacks and Popular Vehicles & Services got over subscribed by 9.50 and 1.25 times respectively.

28 while IPO of Gopal Snacks and Popular Vehicles & Services got over subscribed by 9.50 and 1.25 times respectively. Navi AMC has launched the NFO for Navi Nifty IT Index Growth Fund. The NFO closes on 22 March 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Index Returns

Best Performers

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!