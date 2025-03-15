Top News SEBI introduces faster rights issue process, effective April 2025 The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced a revised framework aimed at expediting the Rights Issue process. Effective April 7, 2025, the new guidelines ensure the completion of the Rights Issue within 23 working days.

This framework includes revised timelines, automated validation processes, and modifications to the SEBI Master Circular to streamline and enhance efficiency in the capital markets. The initiative is expected to benefit both issuers and investors by reducing procedural delays and improving overall market operations.

HSBC mutual fund renames schemes on BSE StAR MF platform



HSBC Mutual Fund has announced changes to the names of its investment schemes on the BSE StAR MF platform, effective March 13, 2025. The renaming aligns with HSBC's strategic restructuring to better reflect the fund objectives. The changes are as follows:

HSBC Managed Solutions India - Conservative is now HSBC Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF.

HSBC Managed Solutions India - Growth has been renamed HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Active FOF.

HSBC Managed Solutions India - Moderate is now HSBC Multi Asset Active FOF. The new names aim to provide greater clarity on investment strategies while ensuring seamless transitions for investors. Existing investors will continue to benefit from the schemes without any change in underlying investment strategies.

Edelweiss AMC launches new fund offer for low duration growth plan



Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC) has introduced a New Fund Offer (NFO) for the Edelweiss Low Duration Growth Direct Plan. The NFO, which opened recently, is set to close on March 18, 2025. The fund is designed to offer investors an opportunity to invest in short-duration fixed-income securities with a focus on liquidity and risk-adjusted returns.



The introduction of this fund aligns with Edelweiss AMC’s commitment to offering diverse investment options that cater to the varying needs of investors. The scheme aims to generate income while maintaining low interest rate risk, making it an attractive option for conservative and risk-averse investors.



With these developments, SEBI’s regulatory enhancements, HSBC Mutual Fund’s restructured scheme names, and Edelweiss AMC’s new investment offering contribute to a dynamic and evolving financial landscape, providing investors with efficient, transparent, and diversified investment opportunities.

