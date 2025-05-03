Stock market this week: THESE stocks soared while others sank – full list inside

Top News The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the deadline for Qualified Stock Brokers (QSBs) to implement the optional T+0 rolling settlement cycle in Equity Cash Markets from May 1, 2025, to November 1, 2025. This extension follows feedback from QSBs and discussions with market participants to ensure smooth implementation. All other provisions of the December 10, 2024 circular remain unchanged. Market Infrastructure Institutions must update systems, amend regulations as needed, and inform market participants accordingly. This initiative is part of SEBI’s broader efforts to enhance market efficiency, reduce settlement timelines, and align operational processes with international standards.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has expanded the automated trading window closure system under the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations to include immediate relatives of designated persons (DPs) in listed companies. Effective from July 2025 for the top 500 listed companies and from October 2025 for all others, this move aims to enhance compliance and transparency by preventing insider trading during restricted periods. Companies must ensure system-driven monitoring of trading restrictions for both DPs and their immediate relatives. The initiative reflects SEBI’s continuous focus on strengthening governance, ensuring accountability, and building investor trust in capital markets.

Ather Energy’s initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed by 1.50 times, indicating strong investor interest and demand exceeding the number of shares offered. This means that for every share available, investors applied for 1.5 shares. The oversubscription reflects positive market sentiment and confidence in Ather Energy’s growth prospects, likely driven by its position in the growing electric vehicle sector. Such a response can also lead to a higher listing price or allotment on a pro-rata basis to investors. Analysts attribute this demand to the company’s innovative products, expanding distribution network, and increasing demand for sustainable mobility solutions.

Several major asset management companies including HDFC, Bajaj, Groww, Motilal Oswal, Edelweiss, DSP, and UTI have introduced new fund offerings. These NFOs span diverse investment categories including debt index, Nifty indices (Next 50 and Nifty 50), gilt funds, infrastructure, internet economy index, silver ETF fund of funds, and multi-cap growth plans. All offerings are direct growth plans, providing investors with a wide range of options across various sectors, asset classes, and investment strategies to diversify their portfolios. Investors can access these offerings through multiple channels, enabling flexibility, transparency, and ease of participation in different market segments.

Index Returns

Best Performers

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted