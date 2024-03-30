Weekend Wrap: From Siemens to Torrent Power, top market movers this week
- From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended March 29, 2024.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2. PGIM AMC has launched the NFO for PGIM India Retirement Plan. The NFO closes on 9 April 2024.
3. Shares of Krystal Integrated Services got listed at a premium of 11% over the issue price of ₹785. IPO of SRM Contractors got subscribed by 86.57 times.
Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!