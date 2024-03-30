Hello User
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Siemens to Torrent Power, top market movers this week

Kuvera

  • From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended March 29, 2024.

Shares of Krystal Integrated Services got listed at a premium of 11% over the issue price of 785.

Top News

  1. BSE has temporarily suspended investments in mutual funds schemes: DSP US Treasury FOF, Kotak NASDAQ 100 FOF, HDFC Developed World Indexes FOF, Axis NASDAQ 100 FOF, Axis US Treasury Dynamic Bond ETF FOF, Navi US Total Stock Market FOF, Navi Nasdaq 100 FOF, Aditya Birla Sun Life NASDAQ 100 FOF, Aditya Birla Sun Life US Treasury 1–3-Year Bond ETFs FOF, Aditya Birla Sun Life US Treasury 3-10-Year Bond ETFs FOF, Motilal Oswal Developed Market Ex US ETFs FOF.

2. PGIM AMC has launched the NFO for PGIM India Retirement Plan. The NFO closes on 9 April 2024.

3. Shares of Krystal Integrated Services got listed at a premium of 11% over the issue price of 785. IPO of SRM Contractors got subscribed by 86.57 times.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

