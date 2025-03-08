Top News SEBI extends deadline for AIFs to report differential rights The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the deadline for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to report differential rights issued to select investors. The previous deadline of February 28, 2025, has now been extended to March 31, 2025.

This extension applies to AIF schemes whose Private Placement Memorandums (PPMs) were filed on or after March 1, 2020, and whose differential rights do not conform to the Standard Setting Forum's implementation standards. The regulatory circular, which is effective immediately, aims to enhance investor protection and strengthen the regulatory framework of the securities market.

RBI's $10 billion forex swap auction sees strong demand The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted a $10 billion US dollar-rupee buy-sell swap auction for a three-year tenure, which attracted significant demand. The auction received bids totaling $16.23 billion, with the central bank accepting $10.06 billion at a cut-off premium of ₹6.55. The strong response comes amid ongoing liquidity deficits in the banking system. The forex swap is part of RBI's liquidity management measures aimed at ensuring stability in the financial system.

New fund offers launched by leading AMCs Several asset management companies (AMCs) have introduced new fund offers (NFOs) to expand their investment offerings. Unifi Asset Management Company (AMC), Bandhan AMC, Kotak AMC, Samco AMC, and HDFC AMC have launched various investment plans catering to different investor needs.

Unifi AMC has introduced the Unifi Dynamic Asset Allocation Growth Direct Plan, offering dynamic asset allocation strategies. Bandhan AMC has launched the Bandhan Crisil IBX Financial Services 3-6 Months Debt Index Growth Direct Plan, providing short-term debt investment opportunities.

Kotak AMC's new fund, the Kotak Nifty Midcap 150 Index Growth Direct Plan, aims to track the performance of the Nifty Midcap 150 Index. Samco AMC has introduced the Samco Large Cap Growth Direct Plan, focusing on large-cap stocks, while HDFC AMC has launched the HDFC Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight Index Growth Direct Plan, designed to invest in the top 20 Nifty companies with an equal-weighted strategy. These NFOs offer investors a range of options tailored to different risk appetites and investment goals.

