Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 15:59:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.35 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.20 1.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.35 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.60 -0.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,046.85 1.62%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From Hindustan Zinc to Supreme, top market movers this week
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Hindustan Zinc to Supreme, top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended May 10, 2024.

Premium

Top News

  • SEBI has issued a circular that standardised a periodic reporting format for Investment Advisers (IAs) to submit information regarding their activities on half-yearly periods basis on September 30 and March 31 of every financial year.
  • NSE and BSE are conducting a special session for live trading on May 18, with an intra-day switchover from the Primary site (PR) to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the PR site. It will be conducted from 9.15 am to 10 am from the PR site and then 11.45 am to 01.00 pm from the DR site.
  • IPO of Indegene, Aadhar Housing Finance and TBO Tek got over subscribed by 70.30 times, 26.76 times and 86.65 times respectively.
  • Baroda BNP Paribas AMC and Mirae AMC have launched the NFOs for Baroda BNP Paribas Retirement Fund and Mirae Asset Nifty Midsmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 ETF FoF. The NFOs closes on 22nd May and 24th May respectively.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Published: 11 May 2024, 11:36 AM IST
