Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers that turned the tide on Dalal Street

Stock market: A comprehensive recap of the week ending May 16, 2025, highlighting the biggest market movers, top news events, and key performance trends that shaped investor sentiment.

Kuvera
Published17 May 2025, 10:41 AM IST
Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers decoded
Top News

SEBI and AMFI have revised the cut-off timing for redemption of units in Overnight Mutual Fund Schemes, effective June 1, 2025. The current cut-off time of 3:00 PM for redemptions, STP, SWP, and switch-outs will be extended to 7:00 PM for same-day NAV applicability. Redemption orders received after 7:00 PM will be processed at the next business day’s NAV. Importantly, the cut-off timings for purchase-related transactions (Buy, SIP, Switch-In, STP-In) in Overnight Funds remain unchanged. This change aims to provide greater flexibility for investors in managing redemptions.

Also Read | Sensex slips 200 points— 10 key highlights

SIP contributions surged to a record 26,632 crore in April, driven by a steady increase in the number of contributing accounts, now at 8.38 crore. This milestone highlights growing investor confidence in mutual funds as a disciplined and effective long-term investment option. Despite potential short-term market volatility due to geopolitical factors, investors are encouraged to stay focused on their long-term financial goals. India’s economic trajectory remains stable, supported by strong fundamentals and a promising growth outlook. —Venkat N Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI.

Also Read | Mutual Funds: Why are investors discontinuing their SIPs in large number?

Several leading AMCs have launched new fund offers (NFOs), targeting diverse investment strategies. Tata AMC andBaroda BNP Paribas AMC have each introduced Income Plus Arbitrage Active FoF Growth Direct Plans, focusing on low-risk returns by investing in arbitrage funds and fixed income instruments. ICICI AMC has launched the ICICI Prudential Quality Growth Direct Plan, which aims to invest in high-quality growth-oriented companies. 

Baroda BNP Paribas has also introduced the Multi Asset Active FoF Growth Direct Plan, offering diversification across equity, debt, and gold through a fund of fund approach. SBI AMC rolled out the SBI Nifty200 Quality 30 Index Growth Direct Plan, a passive strategy tracking the top 30 quality stocks from the Nifty 200. These NFOs provide options across passive, hybrid, and actively managed themes, catering to varying risk profiles and investment goals.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.

 

 
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market this week: Top gainers and losers that turned the tide on Dalal Street
