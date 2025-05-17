Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers that turned the tide on Dalal Street

Top News SEBI and AMFI have revised the cut-off timing for redemption of units in Overnight Mutual Fund Schemes, effective June 1, 2025. The current cut-off time of 3:00 PM for redemptions, STP, SWP, and switch-outs will be extended to 7:00 PM for same-day NAV applicability. Redemption orders received after 7:00 PM will be processed at the next business day’s NAV. Importantly, the cut-off timings for purchase-related transactions (Buy, SIP, Switch-In, STP-In) in Overnight Funds remain unchanged. This change aims to provide greater flexibility for investors in managing redemptions.

SIP contributions surged to a record ₹26,632 crore in April, driven by a steady increase in the number of contributing accounts, now at 8.38 crore. This milestone highlights growing investor confidence in mutual funds as a disciplined and effective long-term investment option. Despite potential short-term market volatility due to geopolitical factors, investors are encouraged to stay focused on their long-term financial goals. India’s economic trajectory remains stable, supported by strong fundamentals and a promising growth outlook. —Venkat N Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI.

Several leading AMCs have launched new fund offers (NFOs), targeting diverse investment strategies. Tata AMC andBaroda BNP Paribas AMC have each introduced Income Plus Arbitrage Active FoF Growth Direct Plans, focusing on low-risk returns by investing in arbitrage funds and fixed income instruments. ICICI AMC has launched the ICICI Prudential Quality Growth Direct Plan, which aims to invest in high-quality growth-oriented companies.

Baroda BNP Paribas has also introduced the Multi Asset Active FoF Growth Direct Plan, offering diversification across equity, debt, and gold through a fund of fund approach. SBI AMC rolled out the SBI Nifty200 Quality 30 Index Growth Direct Plan, a passive strategy tracking the top 30 quality stocks from the Nifty 200. These NFOs provide options across passive, hybrid, and actively managed themes, catering to varying risk profiles and investment goals.

