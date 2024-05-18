Active Stocks
Sat May 18 2024 12:29:54
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 953.75 0.85%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 316.10 0.88%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.50 -0.02%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.90 0.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 820.35 0.31%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From Hindustan Zinc to ABB India, top market movers this week
BackBack
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Hindustan Zinc to ABB India, top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended May 17, 2024.

Indegene share price opened at ₹655 per share, 44.9% higher than the issue price of ₹452, on NSE. (MINT_PRINT)Premium
Indegene share price opened at 655 per share, 44.9% higher than the issue price of 452, on NSE. (MINT_PRINT)

Top News

  • India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by USD 2.56 billion to reach USD 644.15 Billion for the week ending May 10.
  • Shares of Indegene got listed at a premium of 45% over issue price of 452 and shares of TBO Tek got listed at a premium of 55% over issue price of 920. The IPO of Go Digit General Insurance got over subscribed by 9.60 times.
  • Bajaj AMC, DSP AMC, WOC AMC, Samco AMC and SBI AMC have launched the NFOs for Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation, DSP Nifty Bank Index Fund, WOC Special Opportunities Fund, Samco Special Opportunities Fund and SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund. The NFOs closes on 27th May for Bajaj AMC and DSP AMC, 29th May for WOC AMC and 31st May for Samco AMC and SBI AMC.

Index Returns
View Full Image
Index Returns
Best Performers
View Full Image
Best Performers
Worst Performers
View Full Image
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
View Full Image
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
View Full Image
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 18 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue