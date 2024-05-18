Weekend Wrap: From Hindustan Zinc to ABB India, top market movers this week
From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended May 17, 2024.
Top News
- India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by USD 2.56 billion to reach USD 644.15 Billion for the week ending May 10.
- Shares of Indegene got listed at a premium of 45% over issue price of ₹452 and shares of TBO Tek got listed at a premium of 55% over issue price of ₹920. The IPO of Go Digit General Insurance got over subscribed by 9.60 times.
- Bajaj AMC, DSP AMC, WOC AMC, Samco AMC and SBI AMC have launched the NFOs for Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation, DSP Nifty Bank Index Fund, WOC Special Opportunities Fund, Samco Special Opportunities Fund and SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund. The NFOs closes on 27th May for Bajaj AMC and DSP AMC, 29th May for WOC AMC and 31st May for Samco AMC and SBI AMC.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started