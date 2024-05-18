Weekend Wrap: From Hindustan Zinc to ABB India, top market movers this week

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended May 17, 2024.

Top News India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by USD 2.56 billion to reach USD 644.15 Billion for the week ending May 10.

Shares of Indegene got listed at a premium of 45% over issue price of ₹ 452 and shares of TBO Tek got listed at a premium of 55% over issue price of ₹ 920. The IPO of Go Digit General Insurance got over subscribed by 9.60 times.

Index Returns

Best Performers

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

