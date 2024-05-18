Hello User
Weekend Wrap: From Hindustan Zinc to ABB India, top market movers this week
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Hindustan Zinc to ABB India, top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended May 17, 2024.

Indegene share price opened at 655 per share, 44.9% higher than the issue price of 452, on NSE.

Top News

  • India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by USD 2.56 billion to reach USD 644.15 Billion for the week ending May 10.
  • Shares of Indegene got listed at a premium of 45% over issue price of 452 and shares of TBO Tek got listed at a premium of 55% over issue price of 920. The IPO of Go Digit General Insurance got over subscribed by 9.60 times.
  • Bajaj AMC, DSP AMC, WOC AMC, Samco AMC and SBI AMC have launched the NFOs for Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation, DSP Nifty Bank Index Fund, WOC Special Opportunities Fund, Samco Special Opportunities Fund and SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund. The NFOs closes on 27th May for Bajaj AMC and DSP AMC, 29th May for WOC AMC and 31st May for Samco AMC and SBI AMC.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

