Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers that flipped fortunes in five trading days

Debt mutual funds experienced a robust 20.5% surge in their assets under management (AUM) during the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), signaling renewed investor confidence in fixed-income instruments amid evolving macroeconomic conditions. According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the AUM of debt-oriented schemes expanded significantly, rising from ₹12.62 lakh crore in March 2024 to ₹15.21 lakh crore by the end of March 2025.

Additionally, with the Reserve Bank of India maintaining a relatively stable monetary policy stance through much of the year, longer-duration debt instruments became more attractive, leading to higher inflows into categories like corporate bond funds, gilt funds, and banking & PSU debt funds. Retail participation has also risen, supported by greater financial awareness and the convenience of digital platforms making debt fund investments more accessible.

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Borana Weaves and Belrise Industries witnessed an overwhelming investor response, underscoring the strong momentum in India’s primary markets and growing investor appetite for new listings. Borana Weaves’ IPO was oversubscribed by a staggering 147.85 times, reflecting exceptional interest from all investor segments, including retail investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). This level of oversubscription indicates immense confidence in the company’s business model, financial health, and future growth prospects, particularly in the textile sector, which is benefiting from rising export demand and government support for manufacturing. The massive subscription numbers also suggest that the issue was attractively priced and backed by a compelling investment narrative.

Several leading asset management companies (AMCs) have recently launched New Fund Offers (NFOs), reflecting the evolving preferences of Indian investors and a growing demand for diversified and thematic investment options. Canara Robeco AMC has introduced the Canara Robeco Multi Asset Allocation Growth Direct Plan, aiming to provide investors with exposure across equity, debt, and commodities for balanced risk and return.

Baroda AMC, in collaboration with BNP Paribas, has launched the Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Active FoF Growth Direct Plan, another fund-of-funds structure targeting asset diversification. SBI AMC and ICICI AMC have both unveiled offerings tracking the Nifty200 Quality 30 Index through their SBI Nifty200 Quality 30 Index Growth Direct Plan and ICICI Prudential Nifty200 Quality 30 Index Growth Direct Plan respectively, appealing to investors seeking quality-focused portfolios within a passive structure. Motilal Oswal AMC’s Services Growth Direct Plan provides sector-specific exposure, focusing on India's expanding services industry.

Nippon India AMC’s BSE Sensex Next 30 Index Growth Direct Plan targets the next-tier large-cap stocks, potentially offering growth beyond traditional Sensex constituents. Union AMC has introduced the Union Income Plus Arbitrage Active FoF Growth Direct Plan, catering to conservative investors looking for stable returns through arbitrage strategies. Lastly, Unifi AMC’s Flexi Cap Growth Direct Plan offers flexibility in market capitalization, aiming to capture value across segments. These NFOs reflect the increasing innovation and customization in India's mutual fund industry.

