From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended May 24, 2024.

Top News SEBI has issued regulations requiring listed entities to verify market rumours following significant price movements. Unaffected prices will be considered for transactions within 24 hours of confirming a rumour, excluding its impact on share prices. This framework applies to top 100 listed entities from June 01, 2024, and to the next top 150 from December 01, 2024.

Shares of Go Digit General Insurance got listed at a premium of 5.14% over issue price of ₹ 272. The IPO of Awfis Space Solutions got oversubscribed by 7.68 times.

