Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From Solar Industries to Hindustan Zinc, top market movers this week
Weekend Wrap: From Solar Industries to Hindustan Zinc, top market movers this week

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended May 24, 2024.

SEBI mandates top 250 listed entities to verify market rumours after significant price movements, effective June 1, 2024, for the top 100 and December 1, 2024, for the next 150.

Top News

  • SEBI has issued regulations requiring listed entities to verify market rumours following significant price movements. Unaffected prices will be considered for transactions within 24 hours of confirming a rumour, excluding its impact on share prices. This framework applies to top 100 listed entities from June 01, 2024, and to the next top 150 from December 01, 2024.
  • Shares of Go Digit General Insurance got listed at a premium of 5.14% over issue price of 272. The IPO of Awfis Space Solutions got oversubscribed by 7.68 times.
  • Kotak AMC and ABSL AMC have launched the NFO for Kotak Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund and ABSL Crisil Ibx Gilt June 2027 Index Fund.The NFOs closes on 31st May and 4th June respectively.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

