Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From REC to hindustan zinc top market movers this week
BackBack
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From REC to hindustan zinc top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended May 3, 2024.

SEBI allows optional nomination process for jointly held mutual fund accounts. (MINT_PRINT)Premium
SEBI allows optional nomination process for jointly held mutual fund accounts. (MINT_PRINT)

  • Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in its recent circular states that the nomination process for jointly held mutual fund accounts is now optional.
  • Shares of JNK India Ltd got listed at a premium of 49% over issue price of 415.
  • Groww AMC and Axis AMC have launched the NFOs for Groww Nifty Non Cyclical Consumer Index Fund andAxis Nifty Bank Index Fund. The NFOs closes on 16th and 17th May respectively.

Index Returns
View Full Image
Index Returns
Best Performers
View Full Image
Best Performers
Worst Performers
View Full Image
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
View Full Image
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
View Full Image
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue