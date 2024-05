From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended May 3, 2024.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in its recent circular states that the nomination process for jointly held mutual fund accounts is now optional.

Shares of JNK India Ltd got listed at a premium of 49% over issue price of ₹ 415.

415. Groww AMC and Axis AMC have launched the NFOs for Groww Nifty Non Cyclical Consumer Index Fund andAxis Nifty Bank Index Fund. The NFOs closes on 16th and 17th May respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

