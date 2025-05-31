Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers you can't afford to ignore

Top News

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) registered a robust growth of 7.4% in the January–March quarter of the financial year 2024–25, surpassing market expectations and marking the highest quarterly growth in the past year. This strong performance reflects the continued momentum in economic activity, driven by resilient domestic demand, increased government spending, and a steady revival in key sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and services. The manufacturing sector, in particular, witnessed notable growth, supported by improved industrial output and rising capacity utilization. The services sector also maintained its upward trajectory, with increased activity in finance, real estate, and professional services. Additionally, infrastructure development and higher capital expenditure by the government contributed positively to the growth figures. Agriculture, although subject to seasonal variations, remained stable and supported rural consumption.

2. Belrise Industries made a strong debut in the market, getting listed at a premium of 11.11% over its issue price of ₹90, reflecting investor confidence and positive market sentiment. Similarly, Borana Weaves was listed at a premium of 12.5% over its issue price of ₹216, indicating robust demand and favorable reception. In addition to these listings, several recent Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) witnessed healthy oversubscription levels. The IPO of Aegis Vopak Terminals was oversubscribed by 2.20 times, while Schloss Bangalore saw even stronger interest, being oversubscribed by 4.72 times. These figures suggest strong participation from investors across categories.

Notably, the IPO of Prostarm Info garnered exceptional attention with an oversubscription of 96.68 times, marking a significant milestone in terms of demand and investor enthusiasm. Similarly, the IPO of Scoda Tubes Info attracted substantial interest, being oversubscribed by 57.37 times. These oversubscription numbers highlight the high level of interest in the primary market and the growing participation from retail and institutional investors. The successful listings and strong subscription figures reflect an active IPO market and demonstrate investor optimism toward emerging companies across various sectors. The momentum seen in these offerings underscores the ongoing vibrancy in India's capital markets.

3. Several asset management companies have recently launched New Fund Offers (NFOs), adding a diverse range of investment options to the mutual fund landscape. Motilal Oswal AMC introduced the Motilal Oswal Services Growth Direct Plan, aiming to tap into the potential of India's expanding services sector. ICICI AMC launched the ICICI Prudential Nifty200 Quality 30 Index Growth Direct Plan, offering investors an opportunity to invest in a quality-focused index composed of 30 high-ranking companies from the Nifty 200 universe. Nippon India AMC rolled out the Nippon India BSE Sensex Next 30 Index Growth Direct Plan, which aims to capture the performance of the next line of large-cap companies beyond the Sensex 30.

Union AMC has launched the Union Income Plus Arbitrage Active FoF Growth Direct Plan, a fund of funds designed to deliver steady returns through arbitrage opportunities, with active allocation strategies. Unifi AMC introduced the Unifi Flexi Cap Growth Direct Plan, a flexible investment approach that spans across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments to leverage opportunities across market capitalizations.

These NFOs reflect a dynamic and evolving market environment where AMCs continue to introduce innovative products to cater to varied investor preferences, focusing on sectoral growth, quality indices, and flexible asset allocation strategies.

