Weekend Wrap: From Jindal Stainless to Adani Power, top market movers this week
From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended May 31, 2024.
Top News
- Indian market capitalization reached up to $5 trillion as a result of domestic markets growing by $1 trillion in under 6 months.
- Shares of Awfis Space Solutions got listed at a premium of 13% over issue price of ₹383.
- JM AMC, Motilal Oswal AMC, Mahindra Manulife and Helios AMC have launched the NFO for JM Small Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund, Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fundand Helios Financial Services. The NFOs closes on 10th June, 11th June and 14th June respectively.
