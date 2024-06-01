Active Stocks
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Jindal Stainless to Adani Power, top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended May 31, 2024.

Awfis Space Solutions share price listed on the Indian bourses at around 13.50% premium Premium
Awfis Space Solutions share price listed on the Indian bourses at around 13.50% premium

Top News

  • Indian market capitalization reached up to $5 trillion as a result of domestic markets growing by $1 trillion in under 6 months.
  • Shares of Awfis Space Solutions got listed at a premium of 13% over issue price of 383.
  • JM AMC, Motilal Oswal AMC, Mahindra Manulife and Helios AMC have launched the NFO for JM Small Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund, Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fundand Helios Financial Services. The NFOs closes on 10th June, 11th June and 14th June respectively.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
Published: 01 Jun 2024, 11:31 AM IST
