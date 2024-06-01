JM AMC, Motilal Oswal AMC, Mahindra Manulife and Helios AMC have launched the NFO for JM Small Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund, Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fundand Helios Financial Services. The NFOs closes on 10th June, 11th June and 14th June respectively.
