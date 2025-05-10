Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers—unexpected surges and surprising slumps

Top News India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections saw a significant rise in April, reaching ₹2.37 lakh crore—a 12.6% increase compared to the same month last year. This marks a new milestone in the country’s economic recovery and reflects growing business activity across sectors. The surge in collections isn’t just a number—it represents higher consumption, improved compliance, and a broader tax base.

Advertisement

For small businesses and large enterprises alike, it signals a more robust and organized economy. The government attributes this uptick to better technology-driven tracking and stronger anti-evasion measures, helping curb tax leakages. April’s figures, often the highest due to year-end transactions, set a strong tone for the fiscal year ahead. For everyday citizens, this can translate into better public services and infrastructure, as higher revenues give the government more fiscal room.

Also Read | Is Indian stock market closed on Monday for Buddha Purnima 2025?





Ather Energy made its stock market debut with a modest yet positive start, listing at a 2% premium over its issue price of ₹321. Opening at around ₹327, the EV startup’s listing signals a cautiously optimistic response from investors. The Bengaluru-based company, known for its smart electric scooters, has steadily built a strong brand, and its public listing marks a new chapter in its journey. For early backers and employees, the listing is both a milestone and a moment of validation. For retail investors, it’s a sign that sustainable mobility is gaining traction in the mainstream market.

Advertisement

Two prominent asset management companies—Baroda BNP Paribas AMC and Canara Robeco AMC—have launched new fund offerings (NFOs) aimed at tapping into evolving investor preferences. Baroda BNP Paribas has introduced the Income Plus Arbitrage Active Fund of Funds (FoF), designed to provide relatively stable returns by leveraging arbitrage opportunities along with active debt allocation.

Meanwhile, Canara Robeco’s new offering, the Multi Asset Allocation Fund, seeks to diversify investments across equities, debt, and gold, appealing to investors looking for a balanced and risk-mitigated approach. These launches come at a time when market participants are increasingly looking for smart, diversified investment strategies amid global uncertainty and domestic market volatility. The NFO for Baroda BNP Paribas’s fund will close on 21st May 2025, while Canara Robeco’s will conclude on 23rd May 2025.

Advertisement

Index Returns

Best Performers

Advertisement

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Advertisement

Most Watchlisted