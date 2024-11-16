Weekend Wrap: From Swiggy to Zomato, top market movers and news of week

Stock market: Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on November 15, 2024.

Kuvera
Published16 Nov 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Stock Market: From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended November 15, 2024.
Stock Market: From top news to market performance, here’s the market wrap for the week ended November 15, 2024.(MINT_PRINT)

Top News

The Securities and Exchange Board of India, in its recent circular, has introduced an abridged Common Application Form (CAF) for certain Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). SEBI has simplified the registration process for certain FPIs by introducing an abridged CAF. This applies to FPIs linked to already registered investment managers, sub-funds, or schemes of insurance companies.

Applicants can fill only unique fields, with remaining information auto-populated or disabled, reducing duplication. Explicit consent will be sought to use existing data. Designated Depository Participants (DDPs) will ensure updated records in the CAF module. The provisions will take effect three months from the circular date, enhancing efficiency and ease of onboarding.

Swiggy debuts with 3.24% premium on issue price

In financial markets, Swiggy made a strong debut with its listing at a premium of 7.69% over its issue price of 390 per share, reflecting positive investor sentiment. The company’s initial public offering (IPO) witnessed robust participation, showcasing its market potential.

Similarly, Niva Bupa Health Insurance’s IPO garnered considerable interest, being oversubscribed by 1.90 times. This response underscores the growing confidence in the health insurance sector and the company’s position within it.

Also Read | Swiggy Share Price Live Updates: Stock ends at ₹464 apiece on NSE

Franklin AMC has launched new fund offers

In the mutual fund space, Franklin Templeton Asset Management Company (AMC) has launched a New Fund Offer (NFO) for the Franklin India Arbitrage Fund. This open-ended scheme aims to generate returns through arbitrage opportunities between cash and derivative markets, along with other debt and money market instruments. The NFO is currently open for subscription and will close on November 18, 2024.

Investors seeking relatively lower-risk investment options with potential for steady returns might find this fund appealing. These developments across regulatory reforms, capital markets, and mutual fund offerings reflect an active phase in India’s financial ecosystem.

Also Read | Equity mutual fund inflows skyrocket 21% to ₹41,887 crore in October

From simplifying regulatory processes for foreign investors to dynamic movements in the stock market and the introduction of innovative investment products, the updates highlight opportunities for diverse investor segments.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWeekend Wrap: From Swiggy to Zomato, top market movers and news of week

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

138.00
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.25 (-0.9%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.80
03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.2 (-0.88%)

Tata Motors share price

774.25
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-12.15 (-1.55%)

Bharat Electronics share price

281.05
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-0.4 (-0.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

SKF India share price

4,507.70
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-364.25 (-7.48%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

6,740.65
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-392.45 (-5.5%)

Torrent Power share price

1,560.00
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-85.45 (-5.19%)

P I Industries share price

4,244.25
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-204.85 (-4.6%)
More from Top Losers

DCM Shriram share price

1,291.05
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
104.2 (8.78%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

84.78
03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
6.63 (8.48%)

Eicher Motors share price

4,885.55
03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
296.45 (6.46%)

Jio Financial Services share price

318.45
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
19.05 (6.36%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,785.00130.00
    Chennai
    75,791.00130.00
    Delhi
    75,943.00130.00
    Kolkata
    75,795.00130.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.