Stock market: Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on November 15, 2024.

Top News The Securities and Exchange Board of India, in its recent circular, has introduced an abridged Common Application Form (CAF) for certain Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). SEBI has simplified the registration process for certain FPIs by introducing an abridged CAF. This applies to FPIs linked to already registered investment managers, sub-funds, or schemes of insurance companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Applicants can fill only unique fields, with remaining information auto-populated or disabled, reducing duplication. Explicit consent will be sought to use existing data. Designated Depository Participants (DDPs) will ensure updated records in the CAF module. The provisions will take effect three months from the circular date, enhancing efficiency and ease of onboarding.

Swiggy debuts with 3.24% premium on issue price In financial markets, Swiggy made a strong debut with its listing at a premium of 7.69% over its issue price of ₹390 per share, reflecting positive investor sentiment. The company’s initial public offering (IPO) witnessed robust participation, showcasing its market potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, Niva Bupa Health Insurance’s IPO garnered considerable interest, being oversubscribed by 1.90 times. This response underscores the growing confidence in the health insurance sector and the company’s position within it.

Franklin AMC has launched new fund offers In the mutual fund space, Franklin Templeton Asset Management Company (AMC) has launched a New Fund Offer (NFO) for the Franklin India Arbitrage Fund. This open-ended scheme aims to generate returns through arbitrage opportunities between cash and derivative markets, along with other debt and money market instruments. The NFO is currently open for subscription and will close on November 18, 2024.

Investors seeking relatively lower-risk investment options with potential for steady returns might find this fund appealing. These developments across regulatory reforms, capital markets, and mutual fund offerings reflect an active phase in India’s financial ecosystem. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From simplifying regulatory processes for foreign investors to dynamic movements in the stock market and the introduction of innovative investment products, the updates highlight opportunities for diverse investor segments.

