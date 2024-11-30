Stock market: Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on November 29, 2024.

Top News SEBI Announces Business Continuity Framework for Stock Exchanges The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a new business continuity framework aimed at enhancing market resilience and ensuring uninterrupted trading during operational disruptions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a recent circular, this framework will allow for interoperability among stock exchange segments, with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) designated as alternative trading venues for one another. This measure, set to take effect on April 1, 2025, is expected to strengthen risk management practices and facilitate smoother operations in the financial markets.

Market Debut Highlights: Mixed Performances by Companies The Indian stock market witnessed varied activity as several companies made their debut. Zinka Logistics Solution was listed at a premium of 2.89% over its issue price of ₹273, reflecting positive investor sentiment. Similarly, NTPC Green Energy entered the market at a 3.2% premium over its issue price of ₹108, indicating steady demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Enviro Infra Engineers experienced robust investor interest, with its initial public offering (IPO) oversubscribed by a staggering 89.90 times, showcasing strong confidence in the infrastructure sector. In contrast, the IPO of Suraksha Diagnostic saw a subdued response, being oversubscribed by just 0.11 times.

Multiple NFOs Launched by Leading AMCs India’s asset management sector continues to expand with the launch of multiple new fund offers (NFOs) targeting diverse investment opportunities. Tata Asset Management Company (AMC) unveiled the Tata BSE Select Business Groups Index Fund, focusing on businesses within select industry groups.

Kotak AMC introduced the Kotak Transportation & Logistics Growth Fund, which aims to capitalize on growth opportunities in the logistics sector. Groww AMC launched its Multicap Growth Fund, designed for diversified investments across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motilal Oswal AMC rolled out the Nifty Capital Market Index Fund, offering investors exposure to the capital markets sector. Invesco AMC launched the India Multi-Asset Allocation Growth Fund, catering to investors seeking a blend of equity, debt, and other asset classes.

DSP AMC introduced the DSP Business Cycle Growth Fund, which focuses on opportunities arising from different phases of economic cycles. Union AMC debuted the Union Active Momentum Growth Fund, targeting stocks with strong momentum. Bank of India AMC launched the Consumption Growth Fund, aimed at benefiting from trends in consumer spending.

These NFOs provide investors with a range of options to align with their financial objectives and diversify their portfolios. Together with SEBI's new framework and robust market activity, these developments underscore the growing dynamism of India’s financial landscape. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.