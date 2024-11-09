Weekend Wrap: From Edelweiss to HDFC Nifty, top market movers and news of week

Stock market: Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on November 08, 2024.

Kuvera
Published9 Nov 2024, 12:31 PM IST
Stock Market: From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended November 08, 2024.
Stock Market: From top news to market performance, here’s the market wrap for the week ended November 08, 2024.(MINT_PRINT)

Top News

SEBI Mandates Enhanced Transparency in Mutual Fund Disclosures Starting December 2024

In a recent regulatory update, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced new measures to enhance transparency in the mutual fund industry. Beginning December 5, 2024, fund houses are required to distinctly disclose expenses and returns for both direct and regular mutual fund plans, providing investors with clearer information for decision-making. Additionally, SEBI has implemented a color-coded Risk-o-meter to help investors better gauge the risk level associated with various funds. The circular also mandates that any changes in risk levels be communicated in a standardized notification format. These initiatives are part of SEBI’s ongoing commitment to empower investors and promote informed choices within the mutual fund sector.

Afcons Infrastructure Debuts with 3.24% Premium on Issue Price

Afcons Infrastructure made a strong debut on the stock market, listing at a premium of 3.24% above its issue price of 463 per share. The robust listing reflects investor confidence in the company's potential for growth and development. Meanwhile, Sagility India, Swiggy, and ACME Solar Holdings have all experienced substantial investor interest, with their respective issues being oversubscribed by significant margins. Sagility India witnessed an oversubscription of 3.20 times, Swiggy by 3.59 times, and ACME Solar Holdings by 2.89 times. These impressive oversubscription rates underscore the high demand for shares in companies across diverse sectors, including infrastructure, digital services, and renewable energy.

Also Read | NSE, BSE to remain closed on Nov 20 on account of Assembly Elections in Maha

Shriram AMC and Zerodha AMC Launch New Fund Offers

In mutual fund developments, Shriram AMC and Zerodha AMC have each launched New Fund Offers (NFOs) catering to distinct investment preferences. Shriram AMC has introduced the Shriram Liquid Growth Direct, designed for investors seeking liquidity and steady returns. Concurrently, Zerodha AMC has launched the Zerodha Gold ETF Fund of Funds (FoF) Growth Direct, targeting those interested in gold investments as part of a balanced portfolio. The NFO period for both funds closes on November 8, 2024, providing investors a limited window to subscribe. Both funds represent the respective AMCs’ strategic expansion into tailored investment products, aligning with evolving investor demands.

Index returns
Best performers
Worst performers
Bought and sold
Most watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 12:31 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWeekend Wrap: From Edelweiss to HDFC Nifty, top market movers and news of week

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

147.55
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-3.35 (-2.22%)

Tata Motors share price

805.70
03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-14.1 (-1.72%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

733.05
03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
49.45 (7.23%)

Ashok Leyland share price

222.00
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
6.2 (2.87%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Aarti Industries share price

474.75
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-40.3 (-7.82%)

Signatureglobal India share price

1,274.45
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-107.95 (-7.81%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,200.50
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-90.45 (-7.01%)

GMM Pfaudler share price

1,282.90
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-92 (-6.69%)
More from Top Losers

Indian Hotels Company share price

733.05
03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
49.45 (7.23%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,098.90
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
71.45 (6.95%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

996.05
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
61.85 (6.62%)

One 97 Communications share price

848.15
03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
52.35 (6.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,375.00-110.00
    Chennai
    79,381.00-110.00
    Delhi
    79,533.00-110.00
    Kolkata
    79,385.00-110.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.