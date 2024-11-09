Weekend Wrap: From Edelweiss to HDFC Nifty, top market movers and news of week

Top News SEBI Mandates Enhanced Transparency in Mutual Fund Disclosures Starting December 2024 In a recent regulatory update, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced new measures to enhance transparency in the mutual fund industry. Beginning December 5, 2024, fund houses are required to distinctly disclose expenses and returns for both direct and regular mutual fund plans, providing investors with clearer information for decision-making. Additionally, SEBI has implemented a color-coded Risk-o-meter to help investors better gauge the risk level associated with various funds. The circular also mandates that any changes in risk levels be communicated in a standardized notification format. These initiatives are part of SEBI’s ongoing commitment to empower investors and promote informed choices within the mutual fund sector.

Afcons Infrastructure Debuts with 3.24% Premium on Issue Price Afcons Infrastructure made a strong debut on the stock market, listing at a premium of 3.24% above its issue price of ₹463 per share. The robust listing reflects investor confidence in the company's potential for growth and development. Meanwhile, Sagility India, Swiggy, and ACME Solar Holdings have all experienced substantial investor interest, with their respective issues being oversubscribed by significant margins. Sagility India witnessed an oversubscription of 3.20 times, Swiggy by 3.59 times, and ACME Solar Holdings by 2.89 times. These impressive oversubscription rates underscore the high demand for shares in companies across diverse sectors, including infrastructure, digital services, and renewable energy.

Also Read | NSE, BSE to remain closed on Nov 20 on account of Assembly Elections in Maha

Shriram AMC and Zerodha AMC Launch New Fund Offers In mutual fund developments, Shriram AMC and Zerodha AMC have each launched New Fund Offers (NFOs) catering to distinct investment preferences. Shriram AMC has introduced the Shriram Liquid Growth Direct, designed for investors seeking liquidity and steady returns. Concurrently, Zerodha AMC has launched the Zerodha Gold ETF Fund of Funds (FoF) Growth Direct, targeting those interested in gold investments as part of a balanced portfolio. The NFO period for both funds closes on November 8, 2024, providing investors a limited window to subscribe. Both funds represent the respective AMCs’ strategic expansion into tailored investment products, aligning with evolving investor demands.

Index returns

Best performers

Worst performers

Bought and sold

Most watchlisted