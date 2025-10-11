Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers list with key market highlights

Top news and market movers this week India’s manufacturing output in Q2 hits a multi-quarter high



India’s manufacturing is picking up nicely. FICCI’s latest survey shows that most companies—about 87%—either increased or maintained their production in Q2 FY26, which is much better than last quarter. Sectors like cars, chemicals, textiles, metals, and capital goods are doing particularly well.

Advertisement

Domestic demand is also rising, with many companies expecting more orders, helped by recent GST rate cuts on several products. Factories are running at about 75% capacity, and over half of the firms plan to invest or expand in the next six months. Of course, there are some hurdles, like raw material shortages, regulations, and global uncertainties.

The growth is also helping job creation—over half of the companies want to hire more workers soon. Production costs have gone up, but most firms can still access bank funding. Around 20% of firms are facing a shortage of skilled workers, so better vocational training is needed.

Overall, things are looking positive for India’s manufacturing, but there are still a few challenges to watch.

Advertisement

Also Read | Stock recommendations for 10 October from MarketSmith India

Upcoming IPOs



1. Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. This company is supported by well-known banks like Canara Bank and HSBC. Life insurance has a fair potential of expanding as well as offering long-lasting advantages as more individuals in India purchase it.

2. Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Ltd. The company manages many people's money and has a good reputation. As more indians begin investing in mutual funds, it should continue to expand and do well in the long run.

3. Rubicon Research Ltd. A company in the pharmaceutical sector is always needed. As healthcare demand rises, it has the potential to grow steadily over time.

NFOs The Altiva Hybrid Long Short Growth Direct Plan invests in both stocks and debt and tries to make money even when the market is uncertain. The Magnum Hybrid Long Short Growth Direct Plan is similar and aims to grow your money while handling market ups and downs. The Kotak Gold Silver Passive FoF Growth Direct Plan invests in gold and silver, which can protect your money from inflation and market changes.



That is a wrap on the news for the week ended October 10. Let’s have a look at how the markets responded and actually moved this week, from indices and mutual funds to stocks and what fellow investors on Kuvera were watching. Let’s dig into the market movers to see how it all played out.

Advertisement

Index Returns

Best Performers

Advertisement

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Advertisement

Most Watchlisted