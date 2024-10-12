Weekend Wrap: From Divi’s Labs to Dixon Technologies, top market movers and news of week

Top News The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a recent circular revising the payout timing for securities in T+1 rolling settlements. According to the new guidelines, securities will now be credited directly to clients' demat accounts by the Clearing Corporations at 3:30 PM on the settlement day. This change is aimed at enhancing the efficiency of securities settlement and ensuring timely credit of securities to investors' accounts. The revised payout system aligns with SEBI's broader efforts to streamline market operations and improve investor experience.

In the equity markets, Diffusion Engineers had a successful listing, with its shares debuting at a premium of 15.2% over the issue price of ₹168 per share. The company's listing performance reflects positive investor demand and interest in its shares. In another development, Garuda Construction and Engineering saw strong interest from investors, with its initial public offering (IPO) being oversubscribed by 7.55 times. This high level of oversubscription indicates solid market confidence in the company’s growth potential and business prospects.

Several asset management companies (AMCs) have launched new fund offerings (NFOs) this week. Mirae Asset Management Company (AMC) has introduced three new funds: the Mirae Asset Nifty 50 Index Fund, the Mirae Asset Nifty Largemidcap 250 Index Fund, and the Mirae Asset Nifty Total Market Index Fund. These funds offer investors exposure to a broad spectrum of companies across large-cap, mid-cap, and the total market, providing diversified investment opportunities.

Kotak AMC has launched the Kotak MNC Fund, which focuses on multinational companies operating in India. This fund is designed to provide investors with exposure to globally reputed companies with a strong presence in India.

Also, Tata AMC has introduced the Tata Nifty Capital Markets Index Fund, targeting companies within the capital markets sector. The fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in businesses that play a pivotal role in India’s financial markets infrastructure.

Additionally, Samco AMC has also introduced the Samco Multi Cap Fund, a diversified fund that invests across companies of different market capitalizations, including large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments. The fund provides investors with exposure to a wide range of companies, helping them benefit from growth opportunities across various sectors and industries.

