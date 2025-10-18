Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers investors should track

Top news and market moversthis week Mutual fund industry achieves record ₹75.61 lakh crore in assets



The Indian mutual fund industry has touched a new milestone, with total assets under management (AUM) climbing to ₹75.61 lakh crore in September 2025. This marks one of the strongest growth phases for the sector, reflecting how more Indians are turning to mutual funds as a preferred way to invest their savings.

Equity-oriented funds led the surge, making up more than half of the total AUM. The steady rise in Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions, now averaging over ₹21,000 crore a month, shows that investors are staying committed to long-term investing despite market swings. Experts believe this is a sign of growing financial awareness and confidence among retail investors.

Debt and hybrid funds also saw decent inflows as companies and individuals took advantage of easing bond yields and better short-term returns. Meanwhile, liquid and money market funds benefited from corporates parking excess cash.

Industry observers credit this record growth to India’s stable economy, a strong stock market, and wider digital access that makes investing easier for smaller towns and new investors. Overall, the numbers highlight how mutual funds have become a trusted wealth-building option for millions of Indians.

High demand in IPOs



Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd.:The IPO of Canara HSBC Life Insurance was subscribed about 2.3 times as of October 14, 2025. While institutional investors showed strong interest, with the QIB category subscribed 7.05 times, the retail and NII segments had relatively low participation, at 0.42 times and 0.33 times, respectively.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Ltd.: The Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO closed on a high note, with total subscriptions reaching 9.74 times by October 13, 2025. Most of the demand came from the QIB segment, which was oversubscribed nearly 26 times, while NIIs and retail investors subscribed at 6.45 times and 1.91 times, respectively.

Rubicon Research Ltd.:Rubicon Research saw overwhelming investor demand for its IPO, with overall subscriptions crossing 109 times as of October 13, 2025. QIBs led the rush with 137 times subscription, followed by NIIs at 102.7 times and retail investors at 37.4 times, reflecting extremely strong interest across all investor categories.





Kotak Gold Silver Passive FoF Growth Direct Plan



The Gold Silver Passive FoF Growth Direct Plan offered by Kotak Mutual Fund is now available for subscriptions from October 6, 2025, to October 20, 2025. This fund allows clients to invest in gold and silver via ETFs, providing them it a simple way to combine their portfolio with gold and silver. It is especially beneficial for people wishing to insure with price hikes and add stability to long-term investments.



That is a wrap on the news for the week ended 17 October. Let’s have a look at how the markets responded and actually moved this week, from indices and mutual funds to stocks and what fellow investors on Kuvera were watching. Let’s dig into the market movers to see how it all played out.

