On Friday, November 1, 2024, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will hold a special trading session known as 'Muhurat Trading' between 6 PM and 7 PM IST. Muhurat Trading is a unique, one-hour session held every year on the occasion of Diwali, marking the start of the Hindu New Year as per the traditional lunar calendar. This session is considered highly auspicious, with traders and investors viewing it as a way to invoke prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead. During Muhurat Trading, market participants come together to buy and trade stocks with positive sentiments, and it's often a time when families, especially those involved in the stock market, partake in symbolic trading.