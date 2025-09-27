Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers driving Nifty and Sensex

Top news and market moversthis week

Mutual fund industry hits ₹75 lakh crore AUM



India’s mutual fund industry hit a historic peak in August 2025, with total assets under management (AUM) climbing to ₹75.19 lakh crore, up 12.7% from 66.7 lakh crore the previous year. Equity-oriented funds remained the largest component, making up ₹53.9 lakh crore of the overall AUM. Debt funds also posted impressive growth, expanding by 19.4% year-on-year.

Passive investment vehicles, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds, more than doubled their market share, reflecting increasing investor interest in low-cost, index-based options. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) were a key contributor to inflows, with monthly contributions rising 20% annually to ₹28,265 crore, mainly from retail investors.

IPOs for the following companies will be open from next week for public subscription:



1. Glottis Ltd. IPO

A logistics company focused on energy supply chains, with plans to expand its fleet and containers using IPO funds.

2. Fabtech Technologies Ltd. IPO

Offers cleanroom and containment solutions for pharma and biotech industries, with strong export exposure.

3. Om Freight Forwarders Ltd. IPO

Experienced logistics provider offering air, sea, and road freight services with a diversified client base.

4. Advance Agrolife Ltd. IPO

Manufactures agrochemicals like insecticides and herbicides, catering to both domestic and export markets.

Zerodha AMC, The Wealth Company AMC, Jioblackrock, and Tata AMC launched NFOs



Zerodha AMC has launched the Zerodha Nifty 50 Index Growth Direct Plan , a passive equity fund mirroring the Nifty 50, tailored for sustained capital appreciation.

The Wealth Company AMC has expanded its offerings with several new schemes:



The Wealth Company Liquid Growth Direct Plan, The Wealth Company Flexi Cap Growth Direct Plan ,The Wealth Company Ethical Growth Direct Plan, The Wealth Company Arbitrage Growth Direct Plan. Jioblackrock AMC has introduced the Jioblackrock Flexi Cap Growth Direct Plan. Tata AMC has launched the Tata Nifty Next 50 Index Growth Direct Plan.



Let’s have a look at how the markets responded and actually moved this week, from indices and mutual funds to stocks and what fellow investors on Kuvera were watching. Let’s delve into the market movers to see how it all unfolded.

Index Returns

Best Performers

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted