-Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs. 15,009 crore in December 2023. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall mutual fund industry stood at ₹21.79 lakh crore.

-SIP inflows jumped 30% on a Y-o-Y basis to ₹17,610 crore in December 2023 compared to inflows of ₹13,573crore in December 2022.

-IPO of Jyoti CNC Automation got subscribed by 40.49 times.

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

