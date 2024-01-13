Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From Hero MotoCorp to IRCTC, top market movers this week
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Hero MotoCorp to IRCTC, top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended January 12, 2024.

IPO of Jyoti CNC Automation got subscribed by 40.49 times.

Top News

-Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs. 15,009 crore in December 2023. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall mutual fund industry stood at 21.79 lakh crore.

-SIP inflows jumped 30% on a Y-o-Y basis to 17,610 crore in December 2023 compared to inflows of 13,573crore in December 2022.

-IPO of Jyoti CNC Automation got subscribed by 40.49 times.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.