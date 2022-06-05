Weekly outlook: These stocks are top picks as markets watch RBI policy, FPI

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "After a gap-up opening on Monday, domestic indices struggled but managed to maintain the gains. Two factors for the bounce were a reduction in FIIs selling due to good earnings in the US and maintenance of domestic inflows. High-frequency data like GST collection and PMI have shown a good start to FY23. Elevated crude oil prices, GDP data and FII selling, and upcoming central bank meetings were other factors that drove the market during the week. GDP data released this week were in-line with expectations of slower growth as consumer spending and investments were hurt by soaring inflation."