Weekly recommendations: Bajaj Auto, TCS, Coromandel among top bets by Motilal Oswal

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has recommended three stocks - Bajaj Auto, Tata Consultancy Services, and Coromandel International Ltd - to buy this week, with a decent upside move.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published21 Aug 2024, 10:05 PM IST
Trade Now
Stocks to buy: Motilal Oswal has recommended three stocks - Bajaj Auto, Tata Consultancy Services, and Coromandel International Ltd - to buy this week.
Stocks to buy: Motilal Oswal has recommended three stocks - Bajaj Auto, Tata Consultancy Services, and Coromandel International Ltd - to buy this week.

Indian stock market: The domestic market closed higher on Wednesday, supported by mostly positive global signals ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

The Nifty 50 opened 18 points lower at 24,680.55, down from its previous close of 24,698.85. However, the index ended the day 71 points higher, or a gain of 0.29 percent, closing at 24,770.20. The Sensex opened 136 points lower at 80,667.25 compared to its previous close of 80,802.86. The index eventually closed 102 points, or 0.13 percent, higher at 80,905.30.

Also Read | Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommends these three stocks today

“Nifty after a weak start, ended the session at day’s high with gains of 71 points (+0.3%) at 24770 levels. Broader market outperformed with Midcap100/Smallcap100 up +0.3%/+1.2%. Defensive sectors like FMCG, Consumer durables and Healthcare gained more than 1%, while Banking and Realty on the other hand witnessed selling pressure. Global sentiments are cautious ahead of US Fed meeting minutes release today. Even Powell speech in Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday will be key event to watch out. Both these events are likely to provide some hint as to US Fed next move with regards to interest rate. Hopes are running high for rate cut in September meeting followed by more rate cuts in subsequent meets. The market thus is likely to consolidate this week,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has recommended three stocks - Bajaj Auto, Tata Consultancy Services, and Coromandel International Ltd - to buy this week, with a decent upside move.

Stocks to buy

Bajaj Auto: Buy at 9888 | Target Price: 10750 | Stop Loss: 9500

Bajaj Auto is in overall uptrend and trading near life time high territory with good buying interest seen in Auto stocks. Technically the stock retested the previous breakout zone on weekly scale and started to form higher lows from past few days. It formed a bullish candle on weekly scale with highest weekly close after eight weeks. On daily scale the stock is perfectly respecting to its 50DEMA and likely to scale new record highs in coming sessions. Momentum indicator RSI is also giving positive crossover which suggests momentum to pick up going ahead. Thus looking at the overall chart structure we are recommending to buy the stock with keeping stop loss below 9500 levels on closing basis for a new life time high target towards 10750 zones.

Tata Consultancy Services: Buy at 4416 | Target Price: 4750 | Stop Loss: 4280

TCS formed a strong bullish candle on weekly scale and retested the previous breakout zone with good surge in volumes. On daily scale the stock gave range breakout after eight sessions with highest daily close ever. It has formed a strong bullish candle on daily chart as well and momentum indicator RSI is moving higher which may support the ongoing up move. It is trading above its short term moving averages and good buying interest is visible across IT stocks. Thus looking at the overall chart structure we are recommending to buy the stock with keeping stop loss below 4280 levels on closing basis for a new life time high target towards 4750 zones.

Also Read | TCS Stock Check: Is now the right time to buy this IT major?

Coromandel International: Buy at 1759 | Target Price: 1900 | Stop Loss: 1680

Coromandel Intl is trading at life time high territory and gave classical Pole & Flag breakout on weekly scale after eight weeks. On daily scale the stock negated the formation of lower highs and gave highest daily close. It is holding well above its short term moving averages and been huge outperformer within midcap space. Thus looking at the overall chart structure we are recommending to buy the stock with keeping stop loss below 1680 levels on closing basis for a new life time high target towards 1900 zones.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹500 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
$2.2 B

2 of 7Read Full Story
1,600 km

3 of 7Read Full Story
99.6 M

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹933 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹233 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
3

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 10:05 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWeekly recommendations: Bajaj Auto, TCS, Coromandel among top bets by Motilal Oswal

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

151.90
03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
-2.1 (-1.36%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

351.05
03:51 PM | 21 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.43%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

139.35
03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
4 (2.96%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

327.65
03:58 PM | 21 AUG 2024
-2.45 (-0.74%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

ADANI WILMAR

393.45
03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
35.75 (9.99%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

1,052.00
03:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
92.5 (9.64%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

210.75
03:57 PM | 21 AUG 2024
18.15 (9.42%)

Just Dial

1,355.75
03:56 PM | 21 AUG 2024
89.25 (7.05%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.001,571.00
    Chennai
    74,031.001,216.00
    Delhi
    73,312.00-143.00
    Kolkata
    73,672.00502.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.06
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue