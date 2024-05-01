Weekly Stock picks: ICICI Direct suggests these two shares to buy or sell this week
Analysts at brokerage firm ICICI Direct suggested to buy IDFC First Bank and sell this week.
Indian stock market: The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended Tuesday, April 30, trading session in negative, attributed to a late-session selloff influenced by weak global cues. The stock market remained closed on Wednesday, May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started