Weekly Stocks: Motilal Oswal recommends these three shares with strong upside potential
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has suggested Hindustan Aeronautics, Trent and Escorts to buy this week.
Indian stock market: The Sensex and the Nifty 50, key benchmarks of the Indian stock market, continued to climb for the second consecutive session, on Monday. This rise was attributed to positive global indicators and diminishing worries regarding geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started