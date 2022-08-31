DCB Bank, Aditya Birla Fashion among Axis Securities' top 5 weekly stock picks

DCB Bank, Aditya Birla Fashion among Axis Securities' top 5 weekly stock picks2 min read . 04:38 PM IST
- Asahi India Glass, Indo Count, DCB Bank, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Radico Khaitan are the top five weekly tech stock picks
Asahi India Glass Limited, Indo Count Industries Limited, DCB Bank Limited, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, and Radico Khaitan Limited are the top five weekly tech stock picks by brokerage and research firm Axis Securities that it has suggested for investors to buy with a holding period of 3 to 4 weeks.
Axis Securities' top weekly stock picks -
Asahi India Glass Limited: “On the daily and the weekly time frame, the stock is in strong up trend forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI is in bullish mode along with positive crossover which supports rising strength in near term. The above analysis indicate an upside of ₹695-725 levels with stop loss of ₹580 and holding period is 3 to 4 weeks," the note stated.
Indo Count: The daily ‘band bollinger’ indicate increased momentum. On the daily and weekly time frame, the stock has entered in up trend forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI is in positive terrain and sustaining above 50 mark indicating sustained strength. As per the brokerage, the above analysis indicate upside of ₹175-187 levels with stop loss of ₹148 and holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.
DCB Bank: “The stock is well placed above its 20, 50,100 and 200-day SMA’s and sustaining above the same which reconfirm bullish sentiments. The above analysis indicate upside of ₹108-117 levels with stop loss of ₹86."
Aditya Birla Fashion: On the daily chart, the stock has confirmed “multiple resistance zone“ breakout at ₹295 levels. This breakout is accompanied with huge volume indicating increased participation at breakout zone. The above analysis indicate upside of ₹335-348 levels with stop loss of ₹276 and holding period is 3 to 4 weeks, recommended Axis Securities.
Radico Khaitan: “On the daily and weekly time frames, the stock has witnessed trend reversal indicating bullish sentiments. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI is in bullish mode which supports rising strength. The above analysis indicate upside of ₹1130-1175 levels and stop loss of ₹955 and holding period is 3 to 4 weeks."
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
