DCB Bank, Aditya Birla Fashion among Axis Securities' top 5 weekly stock picks

Asahi India Glass Limited: “On the daily and the weekly time frame, the stock is in strong up trend forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI is in bullish mode along with positive crossover which supports rising strength in near term. The above analysis indicate an upside of ₹695-725 levels with stop loss of ₹580 and holding period is 3 to 4 weeks," the note stated.

