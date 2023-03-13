Top picks: 3 stocks to buy this week as recommended by Axis Securities

3) Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd: SWSOLAR on the weekly chart has decisively broken out above the “Falling Channel" pattern at 305 level indicating a positive bias. The stock holds above 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement of a rally from 70-509 placed at 239 forming a medium term support zone. The above analysis indicates an upside of 362-377 levels with stop loss at ₹299. Holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.