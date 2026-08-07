Weekly Winner: Ujaas Energy jumps 68% this week as upbeat Q1 earnings fuel buying

Ujaas Energy, a small-cap multibagger stock, remained firmly on investors' radar throughout the week as strong buying interest followed the company's upbeat June-quarter performance, propelling the shares to a multi-year high despite a volatile broader market.
The stock ended all five trading sessions in the green, surging 68% during the week to close at ₹257.80 apiece, its highest level since October 2023. The sharp rally not only positioned the stock among the week's top gainers but also drew the attention of the exchanges, which sought clarification over the unusual price movement.
On Wednesday, the NSE sought clarification from the company regarding the significant movement in its share price. In response, Ujaas Energy said it had no information or undisclosed developments that could explain the sharp movement in the price or trading volume of its shares.
The rally began on July 31, when the stock hit the 20% upper circuit a day after announcing its June-quarter results. The momentum continued in the subsequent sessions, with the shares repeatedly hitting the upper circuit even as the exchanges gradually reduced the circuit limit to 5%.
The company reported a sharp improvement in its financial performance for the June quarter, with net profit rising 31% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3.25 crore, compared with ₹2.49 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, profit surged from ₹0.42 crore reported in the March quarter.
The company's total revenue increased 11% YoY to ₹10.22 crore during the quarter, up from ₹9.21 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, revenue jumped sharply from ₹6.92 crore in the preceding quarter.
The revenue growth was largely aided by a sharp surge in other income, which surged to ₹7.19 crore from ₹6.56 crore in the June 2025 quarter. It was 466% higher as compared to ₹1.27 crore in the March quarter.
Segment-wise, the manufacturing and sale of solar power systems remained the company's largest revenue contributor, generating ₹6.67 crore, compared with ₹5.68 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from the solar power plant operations segment also witnessed healthy growth, rising to ₹3.15 crore from ₹2.54 crore a year ago.
The EV segment contributed ₹0.71 lakh, while unallocable income stood at ₹0.39 crore during the quarter.
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