Investors bet weight-loss drugs will fatten contract manufacturers’ profits first
Jessica Jani , Srushti Vaidya 8 min read 16 Oct 2025, 01:47 pm IST
Summary
Shares of Indian contract development and manufacturing companies that are already able to manufacture blockbuster drugs such as semaglutide have jumped 7-141% over the past year, while those of drug formulators have returned -12% to 1%. What explains the stark difference in sentiment?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The global boom in weight-loss drugs has investors excited about India’s drug contract manufacturers, many of which have been expanding their niche capabilities to meet the growing demand for drugs such as semaglutide and liraglutide.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story