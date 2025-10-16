In fact, most CDMO companies’ stocks are trading at lower valuations than those of drug formulators. The exception is Divis Labs, which is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87. Elara Capital said in a report dated August 7 that while Divis remained the best-quality Indian CDMO firm, its valuation builds in narratives that are unlikely to materialise at the pace that investors expect. “The stock has run ahead of what the company can achieve in terms of growth in its existing business plus potential growth from GLP-1 agonists and the US Biosecure Act," it added.