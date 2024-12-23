Markets
Weight-loss drugs: A game changer for India’s top pharma companies
Sonia Boolchandani 9 min read 23 Dec 2024, 10:29 AM IST
Summary
- Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that weight-loss drugs are the talk of the town. GLP-1 drugs, in particular, have been making waves as potential ‘miracle’ treatments for obesity
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Over 650 million adults globally suffer from obesity, and this number is only expected to rise. Simultaneously, the market for weight-loss drugs is experiencing a revolutionary shift, driven by advances in treatments like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound—three drugs that are showing remarkable results in combating obesity. What makes these drugs so special? They belong to a class of medicines known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, which were initially developed to treat type 2 diabetes but have now become the cornerstone in obesity management.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less