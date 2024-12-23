Weight-loss drugs: A game changer for India’s top pharma companies

In addition to liraglutide, Biocon is also developing other GLP-1 therapies, including Semaglutide (branded as Ozempic and Wegovy by Novo Nordisk) and Tazepetide. The company is particularly focused on Semaglutide, having entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Biomm S.A., a Brazilian pharmaceutical company, to commercialize the drug in Brazil. This is seen as a major growth area for Biocon, as it aims to capitalize on the increasing acceptance of weight-loss drugs and their growing market demand globally. Biocon’s strong pipeline in the GLP-1 space, combined with its established reputation in the biosimilars market, positions it to become a major player in the obesity treatment sector, particularly in emerging markets where affordability is key.