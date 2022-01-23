Wells Fargo is Up, JPMorgan Is down: Bank stocks are diverging in 2022

Wells Fargo & Co. shares fell in the past week along with the broader market, but they’re still up 12% for the year. The bank is well positioned to benefit from rising U.S. interest rates, given its large base of U.S. deposits and loans. Analysts at KBW, who rate the stock outperform, recently raised its price target to $67, citing stronger-than-expected growth in net interest income. Wells Fargo closed Friday at $53.67.

