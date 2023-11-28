comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 28 2023 13:11:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.3 0.32%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 693 2.87%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.9 0.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.55 -0.47%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 255.95 0.81%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wells Fargo sees economic 'soft patch' capping further S&P 500 gains
Back Back

Wells Fargo sees economic 'soft patch' capping further S&P 500 gains

 Reuters

US equity rally expected to be weighed down by upcoming economic soft patch, impacting consumer discretionary and small-cap sto

The benchmark S&P 500 is up more than 10% over the last three weeks as Treasury yields have fallen from 16-year highs (REUTERS)Premium
The benchmark S&P 500 is up more than 10% over the last three weeks as Treasury yields have fallen from 16-year highs (REUTERS)

An upcoming "economic soft patch" will likely weigh on the recent US equity rally and stall sectors such as consumer discretionary and small-cap stocks, strategists at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute warned in a note on Monday.

The firm cut its 2024 earnings estimate for the Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks while maintaining its 2024 year-end S&P 500 target price range between 4,600 and 4,800. The index traded near 4,550 on Monday.

Wall Street week ahead: Investors eye key US economic data, OPEC+ meet

While the US economy is slowing, it has not deteriorated enough to justify the Federal Reserve beginning to cut interest rates, the firm noted. As a result, the economy will likely suffer from the squeeze of tighter credit longer than markets appear to anticipate, it said.

"It is our belief that equity rallies will be capped until a path to an economic and earnings recovery becomes clear," the firm noted, adding that it suggests investors add to large-cap technology stocks if the S&P 500 falls near the bottom of its range for the year.

Market looks steady as global equities head towards big monthly gains

The benchmark S&P 500 is up more than 10% over the last three weeks as Treasury yields have fallen from 16-year highs following signs of cooling inflation and a weakening labor market, helping boost valuations in technology and other growth sectors. It hit a high for the year in late July as predictions of an imminent recession sank Treasury yields.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimates show US gross domestic product growing at a 2.1% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, down from a third-quarter reading of 5.1% in early October.

Overall, futures markets anticipate a 22% chance that the Fed begins cutting rates in March, up from a 13.7% chance seen a month ago, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

A re-acceleration of the global economy in the second half of 2024 will likely push stocks higher as a weakening dollar and falling interest rates spark a global risk rally, Wells Fargo said.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Nov 2023, 01:17 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App