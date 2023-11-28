Wells Fargo sees economic 'soft patch' capping further S&P 500 gains
US equity rally expected to be weighed down by upcoming economic soft patch, impacting consumer discretionary and small-cap sto
An upcoming "economic soft patch" will likely weigh on the recent US equity rally and stall sectors such as consumer discretionary and small-cap stocks, strategists at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute warned in a note on Monday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started