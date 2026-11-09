Welspun Corp, JSW Steel, SAIL, NMDC to Tata Steel: Which metal stock to buy in Samvat 2083? Experts' views, targets, SL

Samvat 2083 stock picks | Stocks to buy: As Samvat 2083 kicked off with the Muhurat Trading session on Sunday, long-term investors are expected to find value picks for their stock portfolio. They are highly optimistic after the successive bull run in the pre-Diwali rally on Dalal Street. Easing of Middle East tensions and Brent Crude oil price slipping below $100 per barrel further boosted positive sentiment in the Indian stock market.

According to stock market experts, easing tensions in the Middle East and cooling crude oil prices are expected to boost metal demand due to manufacturing and infrastructure growth in China and other countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. They said that metal and infrastructure companies are expected to benefit from this theme, which is expected to work in the upcoming bull trend widely expected in the Indian stock market, but advised buying metal stocks as they would benefit from the demand for metals by various allied industries.

Which metal stock to buy amid Samvat 2083? How to select a metal stock during Samvat 2083? Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Selecting a stock depends on the kind of investment goal an investor has. If the investor is looking for steady income beyond stock price movements, NMDC can be a good option, as it is one of the highest-dividend-paying stocks. However, for core growth with capex expansion, the JSW Steel and Tata Steel shares are better suited for such investors. Likewise, for an investor looking for a mid-cap alpha return, Welspun Corp shares are most suitable among the metal stocks.”

Samvat 2083 stock picks Batting in favour of JSW Steel and NMDC shares, Anuj Gupta said, “JSW Steel shares should be the top stock pick for a balance of risk, market leadership, and domestic demand capture in Samvat 2083. The company offers superior operational execution, low debt-to-EBITDA metrics among private steelmakers, and direct exposure to India's domestic infrastructure build-out. JSW Steel has declared an aggressive domestic capacity expansion, top-tier cost efficiency, and strong technical support following recent consolidations. So, JSW Steel shares should be the top stock pick in the metal segment.”

On why one should buy NMDC shares along with JSW Steel, the SEBI-registered market expert said one should hold both primary and secondary stocks in the same segment. JSW Steel is the primary choice due to strong fundamentals and CAPEX expansion, whereas NMDC has the capacity to provide steady income beyond stock price movements. So, the diversified income from NMDC shares makes it a secondary choice for an investor looking to buy metal stocks in Samvar 2083.

JSW Steel share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of JSW Steel shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “JSW Steel shares are looking positive on the technical chart. The metal stock has strong support at ₹1,324, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. The metal stock is facing resistance at ₹1,376. On breaking above this resistance, JSW Steel may soon touch ₹1,400 levels.”

Ojha said that existing investors should hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹1,324 for the upside target of ₹1400. Fresh investors can also buy JSW Steel shares for a target of ₹1,400, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹1,324.

NMDC share price target The KC Securities expert said that NMDC shares have strong support placed at ₹68. He advised existing NMDC shareholders to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹68 for the upside target of ₹78. Fresh investors can also buy NMDC shares, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹68 for the upside target of ₹78.