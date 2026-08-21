Welspun Corp share price: Nearly 186% returns in 2026 alone - What's driving the rally?

Welspun Corp share price has surged nearly 186% year-to-date (YTD) in 2026, with analysts attributing the sharp rally to strong growth prospects in the US and Saudi markets, along with robust quarterly earnings and a record order book.

The company's consolidated net profit nearly tripled to ₹1,047.88 crore in the June quarter of the current fiscal, supported by a strong increase in income.

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The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹349.16 crore in Q1 FY26, according to an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, Welspun Corp's total income rose to ₹4,144.91 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹3,586.52 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company has a strong order book of ₹267 crore, spread across India and the US, with a significant portion in the US. The order book is currently split 25:75 between data centre and LNG projects, with the company gradually increasing its exposure to data centre-related opportunities.

Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, said the rally has been driven primarily by the company's strong growth opportunities in the US and Saudi Arabia, supported by healthy financial performance.

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In Q1FY27, Welspun Corp reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of ₹692 crore, marking a 31.9% YoY increase. EBITDA margin also expanded by around 220 basis points YoY to 17%. Meanwhile, the company's order book stood at a record ₹42,100 crore, providing strong revenue visibility over the coming quarters.

Agrawal noted that the US market remains a key growth driver, with the company's capacity largely booked through FY28. Demand is increasingly being supported by data centre-related infrastructure, helping diversify the business beyond traditional LNG projects.

Saudi Arabia is another key opportunity, with investments in oil and gas, water infrastructure and potential reconstruction activity across the Middle East supporting the company's growth outlook.

Welspun Corp bags largest-ever order The positive outlook received a further boost on Friday, 21 August, when the Welspun Corp share price jumped more than 14% after the company announced its largest-ever single order, valued at around $1.8 billion ( ₹17,200 crore).

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According to a regulatory filing, the order involves supplying pipes from Welspun Corp's US manufacturing facility and will be executed during FY28 and FY29. The contract takes the company's global order book to a record $4.4 billion (around ₹42,100 crore).

The company said the landmark order strengthens its position in the North American energy infrastructure market, provides multi-year revenue visibility, and highlights the scale and execution capabilities of its US operations.

The United States is the largest market for Welspun Corp after India, accounting for 27.2% of revenue in FY26, according to Bloomberg data. India accounted for 71.7% of revenue, while other international markets contributed just 1.1%.

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Technical Views Welspun Corp share price opened at ₹2,175 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,293.90 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹2,133 per share.

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Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said the stock has rallied 153% since breaking out of its consolidation phase on 7 April, while maintaining a strong higher-high–higher-low formation.

According to Shah, the stock is trading significantly above its key moving averages, with momentum indicators indicating overheated conditions. The RSI stands at 88.6, close to its previous peak of 90.22 recorded on 29 April. Meanwhile, the ADX has risen to 56.86, its highest level since May 2026.

Shah noted that both indicators suggest the stock is stretched at current levels, and some profit booking cannot be ruled out.

From a technical perspective, the ₹2,120– ₹2,100 zone is likely to act as the immediate support area. A break below this zone could trigger a gap-filling move towards ₹2,030. However, as long as the stock holds above the ₹2,020– ₹2,000 zone, the broader bullish trend is expected to remain intact.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.