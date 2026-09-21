Welspun Corp, Welspun Enterprises hit 52-week highs after order wins; stocks jump up to 5% today

Welspun Corp and Welspun Enterprises shares jumped as much as 5% on Monday, September 21, hitting their respective 52-week highs after both companies announced order wins on Sunday, September 20.

While Welspun Corp announced a large steel pipe supply contract secured by its associate company in Saudi Arabia, Welspun Enterprises said its material subsidiary had received two sewer rehabilitation projects from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Welspun Corp surged 5% to ₹2,790 per share on the BSE, marking a fresh 52-week high. The stock has now rallied 293% from its 52-week low of ₹709.75, recorded in February 2026.

Welspun Enterprises, meanwhile, gained around 2% to ₹840.85 per share, also reaching a new 52-week high. The stock has advanced 115% from its 52-week low of ₹391.20, hit in March 2026.

Welspun Corp: ₹ 2,000 crore Saudi order Welspun Corp informed the stock exchanges that its associate company East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), a listed entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, had announced the signing of a contract with Saudi Aramco for the manufacturing and supply of steel pipes.

The contract is valued at more than 771 million Saudi riyals, equivalent to approximately ₹2,000 crore, including value added tax. The contract has a duration of six months, with its financial impact expected to be reflected from Q4 FY2026-27 through Q1 FY2027-28.

EPIC is described in the filing as Saudi Arabia's leading manufacturer of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes. The company has fully integrated manufacturing facilities and a track record of executing large orders within timelines and meeting quality requirements.

According to Welspun Corp, EPIC's execution capabilities and customer-centric approach have positioned it as a preferred supplier in the Saudi Arabian market. The company also continues to support the strategic objectives of the Kingdom under Vision 2030.

Welspun Enterprises: ₹ 351 crore Ahmedabad projects Welspun Enterprises, meanwhile, disclosed that Welspun Michigan Engineers Limited (WMEL), formerly known as Welspun Michigan Engineers Private Limited and a material subsidiary of the company, had received two Letters of Award from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) dated September 18, 2026.

The two projects together have an aggregate contract value of ₹351.24 crore, including GST and excluding provisional sum. Both projects are funded by the World Bank.

The first project, covering Western Ahmedabad, is valued at ₹229.48 crore. It involves rehabilitation of the main trunk sewer line from Gola Lake to 285 MLD TSPS, covering the stretch from Iskcon Char Rasta to 285 MLD TSPS.

The second project, valued at ₹121.76 crore, covers sewer rehabilitation work in Eastern Ahmedabad. The identified stretches include Odhav 310 to Panjrapole Char Rasta to Nirant Cross Road to Mahadev Imperial, as well as Metro Pillar No. 99 to Nirant Char Rasta.

Welspun Enterprises said the projects are among the largest individual sewer rehabilitation projects currently being undertaken by AMC. The Western Ahmedabad project, in particular, represents one of the largest rehabilitation orders secured by WMEL through its standalone bidding capacity, strengthening its presence in the urban water and wastewater infrastructure segment.

The latest wins have also increased WMEL's order book. As of June 2026, its order book has risen from approximately ₹2,135 crore to ₹2,432.66 crore, representing an addition of approximately ₹297.66 crore, excluding GST and provisional sum.

Commenting on the order wins, Sandeep Garg, Managing Director of Welspun Enterprises, said:

“These order wins in the rehabilitation segment of Welspun Michigan Engineers Limited are a significant milestone in our growth journey. These reaffirm WMEL’s capabilities of providing differentiated solutions for complex challenges that growing cities bring to urban infrastructure.”

Garg added that the wins were aligned with the company's strategy of selectively expanding in specialised segments where engineering expertise provides a key differentiator.

The AMC projects are classified as domestic contracts and are to be executed within 24 months from the commencement date.

Stock Price Trend Welspun Corp has been giving strong returns in recent times. It has added 17% in 1 month and 90% in 3 months. Meanwhile, it has also given multibagger returns, surging 236% in 6 months and 199% in the last 1 year.

Similarly, Welspun Enterprises has also been in the green in the near term. It rose 31% in 1 month, 46% in 3 months, 79% in 6 months nd 48% in the last 1 year.