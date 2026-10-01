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Welspun Corp: What could drive the stock over the next 5 years

Equitymaster
3 min read1 Oct 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Welspun Corp. is primarily a large-diameter steel pipe and pipe-solutions company, with significant exposure to Saudi Arabia, the US and global oil and gas infrastructure. (Stock Photo: Pexels)
Welspun Corp. is primarily a large-diameter steel pipe and pipe-solutions company, with significant exposure to Saudi Arabia, the US and global oil and gas infrastructure. (Stock Photo: Pexels)
Summary

A 221% rally has lifted Welspun Corp sharply. Its order book, US and Saudi opportunities, earnings outlook and valuation will shape what comes next.

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While benchmark indices such as the Sensex and Nifty have delivered negative returns over the past year, some stocks have bucked the trend. Welspun Corp is one of them.

While benchmark indices such as the Sensex and Nifty have delivered negative returns over the past year, some stocks have bucked the trend. Welspun Corp is one of them.

The company’s shares have surged 221% over the past year. In this editorial, we examine the factors that could influence the stock over the next five years. This is not a stock recommendation in any form.

The company’s shares have surged 221% over the past year. In this editorial, we examine the factors that could influence the stock over the next five years. This is not a stock recommendation in any form.

Before that, here’s a little about Welspun Corp.

About Welspun Corp

Welspun Corp. is primarily a large-diameter steel pipe and pipe-solutions company, with significant exposure to Saudi Arabia, the US and global oil and gas infrastructure.

Its core business is manufacturing line pipes used in oil and gas transportation, water infrastructure and energy projects.

Factors that could determine where the stock is in five years

Where the stock stands five years from now could depend on several factors. Let’s examine them.

Also Read | Welspun promoter, CEO offer shares worth ₹1,418 cr after record order

Order-book execution

Welspun Corp has a strong order book of 247.5 billion. Converting that order book into revenue and profit will be critical for the company going forward.

The key question is how quickly Welspun can turn orders into actual revenue. Faster execution could improve capacity utilization and profitability, while delays could tie up working capital and push out earnings.

Saudi pipeline opportunity

Welspun Corp acquired a controlling stake in a Saudi HSAW pipe mill in Dammam in 2011. Today, Saudi Arabia is one of the company’s three manufacturing bases, alongside India and the US.

For Welspun, the opportunity in Saudi Arabia could come not only from rebuilding and expanding its oil and gas infrastructure, but also from water projects.

Management said on a recent earnings call that while oil and gas remains critical, the water sector is equally important. Saudi Arabia has been investing heavily in water infrastructure for years, and that investment continues. Several large desalination projects are coming on stream.

According to management, the country will also need multiple large-diameter pipelines to transport desalinated water to cities. The need to move large volumes of water across the country could therefore create demand for an extensive pipeline network.

This means the rebuilding of oil and gas pipelines, along with the expansion of desalination capacity, could support pipe demand in Saudi Arabia.

Strong tailwinds

Welspun could also see robust demand from the US, driven by rising LNG exports, growing power demand from AI data centres, higher NGL demand and a resurgence in onshore and offshore oil pipeline activity.

On 20 August 2026, Welspun announced its largest-ever single order, worth approximately $1.8 billion, for pipes from its US manufacturing facility. The company’s disclosures list the order among its major recent developments.

Strong guidance

Management has guided for FY27 revenue of 200 billion, with EBITDA expected to reach 28.5 billion. The near-term outlook is therefore strong, and this could be one factor behind the stock’s sharp rise over the past year.

Welspun Corp enters the next five years with strong business visibility, supported by a record order book and demand opportunities across the US, Saudi Arabia and India. Its US business could benefit from LNG exports, AI-driven power demand and renewed pipeline investment, while Saudi Arabia offers opportunities across oil, gas and water infrastructure.

The company’s largest-ever US order, worth about $1.8 billion, further strengthens near-term visibility.

However, execution, commodity prices, margins, working capital and the sustainability of new order inflows will remain important. After a 221% rally and with the stock trading at around 53 times earnings, future returns could increasingly depend on earnings growth catching up with the valuation.

Ultimately, order execution, profitability and valuation will be key factors shaping the stock’s trajectory over the next five years.

Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

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Meet the Author

Equitymaster

Equitymaster is India's leading independent equity research platform, providing in-depth research anRead more

d analysis on BSE- and NSE-listed companies since 1996. As a SEBI-registered Research Analyst [Registration No. INH000021128], Equitymaster covers the full spectrum of Indian equities — bluechip stocks, midcap stocks, smallcap stocks, and microcap stocks.<br><br> At the heart of Equitymaster's research philosophy are the principles of value investing — particularly the margin of safety and the primacy of investment over speculation. All research is produced by an independent team of SEBI-registered research analysts with vast experience in Indian financial markets, using detailed systems and processes developed entirely in-house.<br><br> With over 17 lakh readers across 72 countries, Equitymaster is one of India's leading equity research publications. Since 1996, the goal has remained the same — to deliver honest, unbiased, and credible equity research that helps Indian investors make better, more informed decisions.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsWelspun Corp: What could drive the stock over the next 5 years

Welspun Corp: What could drive the stock over the next 5 years

Equitymaster
3 min read1 Oct 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Welspun Corp. is primarily a large-diameter steel pipe and pipe-solutions company, with significant exposure to Saudi Arabia, the US and global oil and gas infrastructure. (Stock Photo: Pexels)
Welspun Corp. is primarily a large-diameter steel pipe and pipe-solutions company, with significant exposure to Saudi Arabia, the US and global oil and gas infrastructure. (Stock Photo: Pexels)
Summary

A 221% rally has lifted Welspun Corp sharply. Its order book, US and Saudi opportunities, earnings outlook and valuation will shape what comes next.

Gift this article

While benchmark indices such as the Sensex and Nifty have delivered negative returns over the past year, some stocks have bucked the trend. Welspun Corp is one of them.

While benchmark indices such as the Sensex and Nifty have delivered negative returns over the past year, some stocks have bucked the trend. Welspun Corp is one of them.

The company’s shares have surged 221% over the past year. In this editorial, we examine the factors that could influence the stock over the next five years. This is not a stock recommendation in any form.

The company’s shares have surged 221% over the past year. In this editorial, we examine the factors that could influence the stock over the next five years. This is not a stock recommendation in any form.

Before that, here’s a little about Welspun Corp.

About Welspun Corp

Welspun Corp. is primarily a large-diameter steel pipe and pipe-solutions company, with significant exposure to Saudi Arabia, the US and global oil and gas infrastructure.

Its core business is manufacturing line pipes used in oil and gas transportation, water infrastructure and energy projects.

Factors that could determine where the stock is in five years

Where the stock stands five years from now could depend on several factors. Let’s examine them.

Also Read | Welspun promoter, CEO offer shares worth ₹1,418 cr after record order

Order-book execution

Welspun Corp has a strong order book of 247.5 billion. Converting that order book into revenue and profit will be critical for the company going forward.

The key question is how quickly Welspun can turn orders into actual revenue. Faster execution could improve capacity utilization and profitability, while delays could tie up working capital and push out earnings.

Saudi pipeline opportunity

Welspun Corp acquired a controlling stake in a Saudi HSAW pipe mill in Dammam in 2011. Today, Saudi Arabia is one of the company’s three manufacturing bases, alongside India and the US.

For Welspun, the opportunity in Saudi Arabia could come not only from rebuilding and expanding its oil and gas infrastructure, but also from water projects.

Management said on a recent earnings call that while oil and gas remains critical, the water sector is equally important. Saudi Arabia has been investing heavily in water infrastructure for years, and that investment continues. Several large desalination projects are coming on stream.

According to management, the country will also need multiple large-diameter pipelines to transport desalinated water to cities. The need to move large volumes of water across the country could therefore create demand for an extensive pipeline network.

This means the rebuilding of oil and gas pipelines, along with the expansion of desalination capacity, could support pipe demand in Saudi Arabia.

Strong tailwinds

Welspun could also see robust demand from the US, driven by rising LNG exports, growing power demand from AI data centres, higher NGL demand and a resurgence in onshore and offshore oil pipeline activity.

On 20 August 2026, Welspun announced its largest-ever single order, worth approximately $1.8 billion, for pipes from its US manufacturing facility. The company’s disclosures list the order among its major recent developments.

Strong guidance

Management has guided for FY27 revenue of 200 billion, with EBITDA expected to reach 28.5 billion. The near-term outlook is therefore strong, and this could be one factor behind the stock’s sharp rise over the past year.

Welspun Corp enters the next five years with strong business visibility, supported by a record order book and demand opportunities across the US, Saudi Arabia and India. Its US business could benefit from LNG exports, AI-driven power demand and renewed pipeline investment, while Saudi Arabia offers opportunities across oil, gas and water infrastructure.

The company’s largest-ever US order, worth about $1.8 billion, further strengthens near-term visibility.

However, execution, commodity prices, margins, working capital and the sustainability of new order inflows will remain important. After a 221% rally and with the stock trading at around 53 times earnings, future returns could increasingly depend on earnings growth catching up with the valuation.

Ultimately, order execution, profitability and valuation will be key factors shaping the stock’s trajectory over the next five years.

Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Equitymaster

Equitymaster is India's leading independent equity research platform, providing in-depth research anRead more

d analysis on BSE- and NSE-listed companies since 1996. As a SEBI-registered Research Analyst [Registration No. INH000021128], Equitymaster covers the full spectrum of Indian equities — bluechip stocks, midcap stocks, smallcap stocks, and microcap stocks.<br><br> At the heart of Equitymaster's research philosophy are the principles of value investing — particularly the margin of safety and the primacy of investment over speculation. All research is produced by an independent team of SEBI-registered research analysts with vast experience in Indian financial markets, using detailed systems and processes developed entirely in-house.<br><br> With over 17 lakh readers across 72 countries, Equitymaster is one of India's leading equity research publications. Since 1996, the goal has remained the same — to deliver honest, unbiased, and credible equity research that helps Indian investors make better, more informed decisions.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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