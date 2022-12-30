Welspun Enterprises announces share buyback, to pay special dividend. Key details2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 03:09 PM IST
- Welspun Enterprises board also approved the special dividend of ₹7.50 per share
Welspun Enterprises' board of directors on Friday approved the buyback of equity shares of up to 1.17 crore shares at ₹200 per share through the tender offer route. Additionally, the board has also approved the special dividend of ₹7.50 per share. Welspun Enterprises shares were trading almost flat at ₹166 apiece on the BSE.
