Further, the company said that “the board of directors of the company at its meeting held today have approved to pay One Time Special Dividend of Rs. 7.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each at the rate of 75% for the financial year 2022-23. The Dividend will be paid to the shareholders who are holding equity shares of the Company on the record date is given below. It will be paid on or after January 20, 2023."