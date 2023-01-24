Welspun Enterprises fixes record date for share buyback, premium is up 32.84%

The company informed today in a stock exchange filing that “the Board of Directors approved the proposal of the Company to Buy-back upto 1,17,50,000 (One Crore Seventeen Lakhs Fifty Thousand) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each at a price of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per equity share (the “Buy-back") subject to approval from members of the Company The members of the Company have approved the Buy-back by passing a special resolution through extra ordinary general meeting dated January 24, 2023. Pursuant to the Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended and Regulation 9(i) of SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Monday, February 13, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the Buy-back and the shareholders to whom the letter of offer and tender form shall be dispatched in relation to the Buy-back."

